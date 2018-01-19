Czech lawmakers lift immunity of prime minister Babis

© David W Cerny/Reuters

Baku. 19 January. REPORT.AZ/ Lawmakers in the lower house of the Czech parliament have agreed to lift the immunity from prosecution for Prime Minister Andrej Babis over alleged fraud involving EU subsidies.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, Jaroslav Faltynek, the deputy chairman of Babis’s ANO party, was also stripped of his immunity in another vote.

Both men deny wrongdoing in the case, in which police allege Babis hid ownership of a farm and convention center a decade ago to receive a 2 million-euro subsidy involving European Union funds.