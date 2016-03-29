 Top
    Cyprus Foreign Ministry: EgyptAir A320 hijacker arrested - VIDEO

    'The pilot of the plane was threatened by a passenger strapped with explosives'

    An Egyptair domestic flight from Alexandria to Cairo was hijacked on Tuesday and landed in Cyprus, Egyptian officials said, Report informs.

    The pilot of the plane was threatened by a passenger strapped with explosives, Egypt's Civil Aviation Ministry said.

    The Cyprus Broadcasting Corporation reported that 55 passengers were on board and a crew of seven. The hijacking occurred in Cyprus's flight information region and the airliner was diverted to Larnaca.

    The plane was an Airbus 320, Egypt's aviation ministry said.

