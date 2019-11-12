Cyclone Bulbul kills 26 in Bangladesh

At least 26 people were killed in various parts of Bangladesh due to cyclone Bulbul, which struck the northeastern coast of the Hindustan Peninsula on November 10, Report informs citing TASS.

According to local authorities, more than 2 million people were evacuated from coastal areas. As a result of the disaster, more than 100,000 houses were damaged and more than 300,000 hectares of agricultural land were ruined. By the information, more than 50 fishermen who went to sea before the arrival of the cyclone remain missing. The search and rescue operation is underway in the disaster areas.