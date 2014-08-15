​Current Prime Minister of Iraq resigns

Baku. 15 August. REPORT.AZ/ Prime Minister of Iraq Nouri al-Maliki recognizes his successor Haidar al-Abadi and resigns as a Head of government, Report informs citing RIA Novosti.

National television has announced, that al-Maliki rejected the claims to the appointment of a new Prime Minister.

Iraqi President Fouad Maasum August 11 formally requested the candidate from the largest Shiite parliamentary association "National Alliance" Haidar al-Abadi to form a government. Then al-Maliki claimed that the president's actions violated of the constitution; refused to recognize the legality of the appointment of al-Abadi and addressed with appropriate action in the Federal Court.

The appointment of Al-Abadi has already been supported by the US, the EU, the UN, the Arab League, Iran, Saudi Arabia and Turkey.