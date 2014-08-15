 Top
    Close photo mode

    ​Current Prime Minister of Iraq resigns

    The US, EU, UN, the Arab League, Iran, Saudi Arabia and Turkey have already supported appointment of a new Prime Minister

    Baku. 15 August. REPORT.AZ/ Prime Minister of Iraq Nouri al-Maliki recognizes his successor Haidar al-Abadi and resigns as a Head of government, Report informs citing RIA Novosti.

    National television has announced, that al-Maliki rejected the claims to the appointment of a new Prime Minister.

    Iraqi President Fouad Maasum August 11 formally requested the candidate from the largest Shiite parliamentary association "National Alliance" Haidar al-Abadi to form a government. Then al-Maliki claimed that the president's actions violated of the constitution; refused to recognize the legality of the appointment of al-Abadi and addressed with appropriate action in the Federal Court.

    The appointment of Al-Abadi has already been supported by the US, the EU, the UN, the Arab League, Iran, Saudi Arabia and Turkey.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi