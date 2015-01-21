​Cuban MFA: Normalization of relations with the US is possible after termination of sanctions policy

Baku. 21 January. REPORT.AZ/ The normalization of relations between Cuba and the United States will only be possible after the US abandons the policy of unilateral sanctions. Report informs citing Itar-Tass, this was said in a statement of the Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs before the talks between the delegations of the two states held in Havana.

The normalization of bilateral relations will be possible only after the termination of the policy of unilateral sanctions, which caused considerable material and humanitarian damage to the Cuban people, the Foreign Ministry stated.

The ministry states they are ready to begin a serious exchange of views between sovereign states "with relevant respect for the principles of non-interference in internal affairs and respect for national sovereignty of the two nations".