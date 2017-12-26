Cuban fireworks explosion injuries 39 people

Baku. 26 December. REPORT.AZ/ A fireworks explosion injured 39 people during a carnival in the central Cuban town of Remedios.

Report informs referring to the TASS quoting local TV channel.

An unfortunate accident occurred last night in the central park. According to initial information, a spark ignited the fireworks stored in bags, triggering the explosion.

People who were standing nearby received various burns. All 39 victims have been taken to hospitals, including six children between ages of 11 and 15. Eight of injured in critical condition.

The Cuban interior ministry investigates the incident.