Baku. 19 April. REPORT.AZ/ Miguel Diaz-Canel was officially named as the new leader of Cuba on Thursday, one day after a vote in the country's National Assembly.

Report informs citing the Interfax, 99.83% of deputies voted for his candidacy.

Notably, Diaz-Canel, 57, was selected as the unopposed candidate to replace Raul Castro, 86.