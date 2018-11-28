Crown prince of Saudi Arabia visiting Argentina

Baku. 28 November. REPORT.AZ/ Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman, is in Argentina to attend the G20 Summit.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti that for the first time after the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, he will meet with heads of several states.

Official Riyadh appealed to Mohammed bin Salman for the meeting with Donald Trump.

U.S. National Security Advisor John Bolton said Donald Trump was not scheduled to meet with Mohamed bin Salman within the G20 Summit.

The Crown Prince will also meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin within the summit. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said yesterday that if the Saudi Prince asks him, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan could fulfill his wish.

Notably, the G20 summit will be held in Argentina from November 30 to December 1.