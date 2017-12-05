Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia becomes Person of the Year

© The New York Times/Redux

Baku. 5 December. REPORT.AZ/ Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, the crown prince of Saudi Arabia, has won the title Person of the Year 2017.

Report informs, the winner was determined as a result of Time magazine’s reader poll. 24% of people participated in poll voted for him.

According to results of voting, MeToo movement ranks the second place, American footballer Colin Kaepernick ranks the third place with 5% of votes, Robert Mueller, US prosecutor on Russia probe, Dreamers group consisting of young people who illegally brought their parents to US.

Former US Secretary of State ranks the seventh, German Chancellor Angela Merkel 11th, French president Emmanuel Macron 12th, Pope of the Catholic Church 13th, Russian president Vladimir Putin 14th, US President Donald Trump 17th, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un 27th place.