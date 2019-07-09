Croatia's Administration Minister resigns over alleged power abuse

Croatia's Administration Minister and political secretary of the ruling party Lovro Kuscevic resigned here on Monday under pressure over allegations that he gained personal wealth in a questionable land deal at the time when he was a mayor, Report informs citing the TASS.

After a marathon meeting in the ruling Croatian Democratic Union's headquarters, Kuscevic told reporters that he is a responsible politician who doesn't want to be a burden to the government. He said that he is proud of everything that he did and that he will continue his public work as a member of a parliament.

Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic accepted his resignation after days of media reports on the minister's dealings as a head of Nerezisca on the island Brac in the Adriatic.