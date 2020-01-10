Croatia intends to contribute to EU enlargement

Croatia, during its presidency of the EU Council, aims to revive the European Union membership prospects of North Macedonia and Albania, Report informs citing RIA Novosti.

"As for the expansion, we want to introduce a new dynamic 20 years after the EU summit in Zagreb (2000), which opened the doors of Croatia to the EU, and, if possible, to resolve and unblock the situation that concerns the opening of accession negotiations with Northern Macedonia and Albania," the Croatian government said on Twitter.

The Cabinet also said that Croatia, at the head of the EU Council, will deal with Brexit, demographics, multi-year financial plans, and EU enlargement.