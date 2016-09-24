Croatia bound Turkish dry cargo vessel sinks off Sicily coast

Baku. 24 September. REPORT.AZ/ A Panama-flagged dry cargo vessel belonging to an Istanbul-based company sank 24 miles off Sicily in the Mediterranean on Saturday.

Report informs, Italian Coast Guard Command boats rescued 16 crew members after the vessel sank. The crew is reportedly in good condition and were brought to the Syracuse Port in Sicily.

The vessel reportedly loaded ammonium phosphate from Dakar Port, Senegal and was Croatia bound. It started sinking at 2:30 am and the shipmaster reportedly ordered everyone to abandon ship.

Named M/V Mustafa Kan, the dry cargo vessel was built in the Karadeniz Ereğli Madenci Shipyard and is 136 meters in length, 19 meters in width and has a capacity of 9,250 deadweight tonnage.