Baku. 19 October. REPORT.AZ/ An Iraqi court has ordered the arrest of the vice-president of the Kurdistan Region, Kosrat Rasul.

Report informs citing Ajanshaber, the court spokesman Abdusettar Bayraktar said.

The order was for calling troops sent to Kirkuk this week "occupying forces".

Kosrat Rasul is the head of peshmerga fighters.