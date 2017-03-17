Crans-Montana: Towards a new Africa for the 21st Century' forum starts in Morocco

© Report.az

Dakhla, Morocco. 17 March. REPORT.AZ/ The third Crans-Montana: Towards a new Africa for the 21st Century under auspices of King Mohammed VI of Morocco kicked off in Dakhla, Morocco.

Correspondent of Report News Agency visiting Morocco informs, various topics such as purposeful use of agricultural lands in the world, development of the African direction, prospects for South-South cooperation, climate change and its impact on island states, etc. will be discussed during the event.

Speaking at the event, head of Dakhla region Ianja Hattar, read out a message from King Mohammed VI of Morocco, which stressed importance of holding the forum since the decisions made at it often lead to significant progress in various fields.

It was also noted that Morocco supports resolving conflicts in Africa by peaceful means. The King of Morocco also stated great opportunities of the African continent, calling for use of this potential.

President of the Crans-Montana Forum, Jean-Paul Carteron, said that today the world is shaken by cataclysms, while countries as Morocco are islands of stability in the world.

Notably, the event is attended by high-ranking officials of several countries and international organizations, delegates of academic communities, including from Azerbaijan.

The event will last with panel discussions till March 21.