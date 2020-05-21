​COVID-19 tally exceeds 6 thousand in Mexico

The number of coronavirus victims in Mexico has reached 6,090, while the country’s total tally stands for 56,594, Report says, citing RIA Novosti.

According to the Health Ministry of the country, so far, 6,090 fatal cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the laboratory.

The country has recorded 2,248 new cases over the past day, while the number of active cases in which symptoms appeared in the last 14 days reached 12,085. 424 people fell victim to the virus, and doctors are investigating 726 more fatal cases as suspicious. In total, the country has 56,594 positive cases since the beginning of the epidemic.

Notably, Mexico confirmed its first official of new coronavirus on February 28.