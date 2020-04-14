​COVID-19: Romania’s death toll up by 246

Romania registered 246 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the tally to 6,879.

As many as 332 people have died of the illness, according to the country’s Strategic Communication Group.

Among the total number of infections, 1,051 patients were cured and discharged from hospitals,

The country’s President Klaus Iohannis declared a state of emergency on March 16.

The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) emerged in late 2019 in China’s Hubei province, and the virus has spread to 210 countries and territories since then.

To date, COVID-19 cases surpassed 1,900,000 globally, resulting in nearly 460,000 recoveries and over 120,000 deaths.

On February 11, the WHO officially named the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) as COVID-19, and on March 11, declared it a pandemic.