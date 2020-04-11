​COVID-19: Pakistan tally passes 4,700

Pakistan confirmed five deaths and 190 cases of a novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours, according to health authorities.

The total number of confirmed cases surged to 4,788.

As many as 71 people died from the illness, while 762 people recovered across the country.

The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) emerged in late 2019 in China’s Hubei province, and the virus has spread to 210 countries and territories since then.

To date, COVID-19 cases surpassed 1,700,000 globally, resulting in more than 370,000 recoveries and over 100,000 deaths.

On February 11, the WHO officially named the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) as COVID-19, and on March 11, declared it a pandemic.