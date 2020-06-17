COVID-19 deaths hit 5,000 in Sweden

Deaths in Sweden from COVID-19 passed 5,000 on Wednesday; the Public Health Agency said, far more than in neighboring Nordic countries.

The official death toll has now reached 5,041, up from 4,939 on Tuesday.

The country has confirmed 54,562 cases so far.

Sweden has taken a softer approach to fight the coronavirus, leaving most schools, shops, and restaurants open and relying on voluntary measures focused on social distancing and good hygiene.

Deaths in Sweden have been far higher relative to the size of the population than in Denmark, Norway, and Finland, where authorities have taken a stricter approach. But they have been lower than in Britain, Italy, and Spain, where there have also been lockdowns.