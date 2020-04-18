​COVID-19 death toll exceeds 20K in Spain

The number of people died from coronavirus in Spain has reached 565, the Ministry of Health reported.

Thus, the death toll has reached 20,043.

Moreover, another 4,449 people were infected with COVID-19, and the coronavirus cases increased to 191,726.

The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) emerged in late 2019 in China's Hubei province, and the virus has spread to 210 countries and territories since then.

To date, COVID-19 cases surpassed 2,263,056 globally, resulting in more than 581,169 recoveries and over 154,827 deaths.