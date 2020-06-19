​COVID-19 cases top 43,000 in Indonesia

Indonesia reported 1,041 new coronavirus infections on Friday, taking its total number of cases to 43,803.

Health ministry official Achmad Yurianto said there were 34 deaths reported, with total fatalities at 2,373, the highest coronavirus death toll in East Asia outside of China.

So far, 366,581 people have been tested, according to the country’s COVID-19 task force.

Within the past 24 hours, five provinces -- South Sumatera, Jakarta, East Java, Bali, and South Sulawesi - recorded high numbers of cases, Achmad Yurianto, a Health Ministry official said.

He called on the public to obey the implemented health protocols to avoid more COVID-19 infections.

The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) emerged in late 2019 in China’s Hubei province, and the virus has spread to more than 200 countries and territories since then.

To date, COVID-19 cases surpassed 8,602,000 globally, resulting in more than 4,552,000 recoveries and over 456,000 deaths.

On February 11, the WHO officially named the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) as COVID-19, and on March 11, declared it a pandemic.