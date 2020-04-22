​COVID-19 cases surpass 14K in Israel

443 more coronavirus cases were recorded during the day in Israel, Report informs, citing the News.ru.

Within the day, 10 people died from coronavirus. Thus, the number of people infected with coronavirus has reached 14,326, while 187 lost their lives.

According to the information, compared to previous weeks, the cases have increased in recent days.

The Al-Aqsa Mosque, which is located in Jerusalem, will be closed in Holy Ramadan (April 23-May 23).

The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) emerged in late 2019 in China's Hubei province, and the virus has spread to 210 countries and territories since then.

To date, COVID-19 cases surpassed 2,565,299 globally, resulting in more than 696,781 recoveries and over 177,775 deaths.

On February 11, the WHO officially named the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) as COVID-19, and on March 11, declared it a pandemic.