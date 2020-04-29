​COVID-19 cases pass 15k in Austria

The number of coronavirus cases increased by 45 in Austria as of April 29, bringing the tally to 15,402, the country’s Interior Ministry informed.

Over the past 24 hours, the country recorded 11 deaths, raising the total number to 580.

As many as 12,779 people have recovered from the virus and discharged from hospitals.

Austria started loosening virus lockdown from April 14, reopening non-essential stores. From May 1, all other stores will reopen in the country.

The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) emerged in late 2019 in China’s Hubei province, and the virus has spread to 210 countries and territories since then.

To date, COVID-19 cases surpassed 3,153,000 globally, resulting in more than 964,000 recoveries and over 218,000 deaths.

On February 11, the WHO officially named the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) as COVID-19, and on March 11, declared it a pandemic.