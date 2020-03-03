Number of COVID-19 cases exceeds 5,000 in South Korea

The number of people infected with coronavirus (COVID-19) has increased by 374 new cases and reached 5,186 in South Korea, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention under the country’s Ministry of Health and Welfare said, Report informs via TASS.

South Korea saw a sharp increase in the number of infected people in the last week. In this regard, the Government of the Republic of Korea has again postponed the start of the school year, this time for March 23.

According to Yonhap News Agency, 87 countries and territories have restricted entry to people arriving from South Korea. The Maldives is one of the latest to join the ban.

The new coronavirus outbreak was first recorded in late December 2019 in Wuhan, the most populous city in Central China.