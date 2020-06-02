​COVID-19 cases exceed 150,000 in Africa

The World Health Organization (WHO) office said the number of COVID-19 cases in Africa had passed 150,000 after more than 5,300 people tested positive over the past 24 hours, Report says, citing RT.

According to the latest data, 5,343 new cases raised the total to 152,442, while the death toll increased by 116 to reach 4,344.

Recoveries rose by 1,853 to 63,661, bringing the total active cases on the continent to 84,437.

On December 31, 2019, Chinese authorities announced an outbreak of pneumonia in China's Wuhan, and the causative agent is a new type of coronavirus officially named COVID-19.

On March 11, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak of a new coronavirus a pandemic.