COVID-19 cases decrease worldwide

The rate of COVID-19 cases and virus-related fatalities have reduced worldwide, according to the statistics of Worldometers as of April 7, Report says.

Globally, 1,347,235 people have contracted COVID-19 infection, resulting in 74,767 deaths, 286,095 recoveries. A total of 47,249 people are in critical condition.

Only the US (625), China (32), Brazil (49), South Korea (47), Mexico (296), New Zealand (54), Kazakhstan (8), Honduras (7), Ghana (73), Kyrgyzstan ( 12), Bolivia (11) and five more countries have reported new cases.

Worst-hit countries in Europe, such as France, Italy, Spain, and Germany, and several other Western states have not confirmed new cases and deaths. 

