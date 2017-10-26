Court issues arrest warrant against former Pakistani prime minister

Baku.26 October. REPORT.AZ/ Pakistani court issued an arrest warrant against Nawaz Sharif, former prime minister of Pakistan for failing to appear at the hearing on anticorruption case.

Report informs referring to GeoTV, now Sharif along with his mother is in Saudi Arabia.

According to information, his lawyer Khawaja Haris said the former prime minister could not attend the hearing due to the illness of his spouse Kulsoom Sharif.

Nevertheless, the judge did not change his decision. The extension of court attendance leave of N.Sharif expired. The next hearing of court scheduled for November 3.

On October 19, Pakistan initiated corruption charge against former prime minister N.Sahrif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law Muhammad Safdar. They all denied the charges.

Nawaz Sharif served as the prime minister of Pakistan three times. (1990-1993, 1997-1999, 2013—2017 years) Supreme Court of Pakistan disqualified him from his position on July 28. After that Sharif has resigned.