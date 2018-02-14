 Top
    Close photo mode

    Countries with largest military budgets for last year named

    Military Balance 2018 report was published

    Baku. 14 February. REPORT.AZ/ The American International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) has published the report "Military Balance 2018", which lists the top 15 world military budgets for 2017, Report informs.

    According to the report, the top three with the largest military budgets are the US ($ 602.8 bln), China ($ 150.5 bln) and Saudi Arabia ($ 76.7 bln).

    Russia took the fourth place with expenditures of $ 61.2 bln. followed by India ($ 52.5).

    Then comes UK ($ 50.7 bln), France ($ 48.6 bln), Japan ($ 46 bln), Germany ($ 41.7 bln), South Korea ($ 35.7 bln), Brazil ($ 29.4 bln), Australia ($ 25 bln), Italy ($ 22.9 bln), Israel ($ 21.6 bln) and Iraq ($ 19.4 bln).

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi