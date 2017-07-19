Countries of Persian Gulf reduce list of requirements to Qatar

Baku. 19 July. REPORT.AZ/ Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt have reduced the list of requirements for Qatar and called on to fulfill them without setting the concrete dates, Report informs referring to the Wall Street Journal.

The newspaper cites that instead of 13 requirements, the Arabic countries have prepared six common principles.

"Undoubtedly, we also advocate for a compromise, but there will be no compromises regarding these six principles," said representative of Saudi Arabia to the UN Abdulla Al-Mouallimi.

The requirements to shut down the "Al-Jazeera" TV network and exile all members of Islamist organizations from Qatar are missing on the new list. This time, the Arabic countries have not set the date for fulfilling the new principles highlighting that they are of broader nature.

According to the Wall Street Journal, a Qatari representative stated that the Arabic states had taken such a step to save face under the conditions of pressure from the international community, but agreed to settle the conflict with the help of mediators from the regional countries.

Notably, in early June, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt cut diplomatic ties with Doha and stopped any communication accusing it of backing terrorism and interfering with their domestic affairs.