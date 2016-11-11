 Top
    Close photo mode

    Cost of Arab Spring to regional economies revealed

    Syrian economy lost 269 billion USD in 5 years

    Baku. 11 November. REPORT.AZ/ The Arab Spring has cost the region $614 billion since 2011 to 2015.

    Report informs referring to BBC, United Nations survey reports.

    According to information, in Syria, where anti-government protests grew into a regional conflict, GDP and capital losses are equal to $259 billion since 2011.

    Notably, governments of Egypt, Tunisia and Libya have been overthrown during Arabs Spring and anti-government protests in Syria grew into regional war with involvement of super powers. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi