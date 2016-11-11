Cost of Arab Spring to regional economies revealed

Baku. 11 November. REPORT.AZ/ The Arab Spring has cost the region $614 billion since 2011 to 2015.

Report informs referring to BBC, United Nations survey reports.

According to information, in Syria, where anti-government protests grew into a regional conflict, GDP and capital losses are equal to $259 billion since 2011.

Notably, governments of Egypt, Tunisia and Libya have been overthrown during Arabs Spring and anti-government protests in Syria grew into regional war with involvement of super powers.