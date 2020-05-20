Coronavirus tally exceeds 90 thousand in Africa

Over 90,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus reported across the African continent, Report says, citing the RIA Novosti.

Earlier, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged the international community to assist African countries in fighting the consequences of the new coronavirus pandemic. Moreover, the Secretary-General noted the need to develop a global response package and ensure that African countries have "rapid, equal and affordable" access to all possible vaccinations and treatment.

According to WHO, doctors have recorded 90,943 cases of coronavirus infection in the African continent, while 2,885 patients died with COVID-19. More than 35 thousand infected people have recovered and discharged from hospitals.

South Africa (17,200), Egypt (12,764), Algeria (7377), Morocco (6972), Nigeria (6401), and Ghana (6096) saw the highest number of the infections. At the same time, most fatalities were registered in Egypt (645), Algeria (561), and South Africa (312).