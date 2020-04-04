​Coronavirus leaves 13 people dead at care home in Scotland

It’s hard enough getting old, what with all of the creeping ailments—diabetes, COPD, dementia, heart disease—that come along with age. Now add a novel coronavirus to the mix. There are more than 91,000 COVID-19 cases and 3,100 deaths as of writing, but the virus doesn’t hit all demographics equally hard—and seniors are the most vulnerable.

Thirteen people who tested positive for coronavirus died at the Burlington Care Home in Glasgow, Scotland, Report says, citing Scottish Sun.

According to the newspaper, 13 people died in a home for the elderly, designed for 90 places, have passed away over the past seven days.

. The cause of all cases is related to COVID-19, although not all of the deceased were tested for coronavirus, and had other diseases.