Coronavirus latest: Situation over coronavirus worsens in France

France has not yet reached the peak of its COVID-19 epidemic, the situation continues to deteriorate, Report says, citing BFMTV.

According to Health Minister Olivier Veran, the number of people hospitalized and in intensive care units is still growing, but the growth rate appears to be slowing.

"This means that we have not yet reached the peak of the epidemic, we are still in the stage of worsening the epidemic at the national level," Veran said.

He added that it is necessary to continue to maintain the self-isolation regime, as the number of patients continues to grow.

According to the latest data, 98 thousand people tested positive in France.

On December 31, 2019, Chinese authorities announced an outbreak of pneumonia in Wuhan. The causative agent of the disease is a new type of coronavirus, which has the official name COVID-2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO ) declared a pandemic of a new type of coronavirus in the world.