Coronavirus kills 30 in Austria as case tally rises

COVID-19 has claimed 30 lives in Austria.

The number of confirmed cases has hit 5,000, the country's Health Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry updates the statistics twice a day, usually between 8.00 and 9.00 and between 15.00 and 16.00.

As many as 5,282 tested positive for the virus this morning.

Austria will massively expand coronavirus testing in the coming days, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Tuesday.

"We will also launch rapid tests to test hundreds of thousands of people as quickly as possible," Kurz told a news conference.