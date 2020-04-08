Top

Coronavirus: Kazakhstan’s tally exceeds 700

​Coronavirus: Kazakhstan’s tally exceeds 700

Kazakhstan has confirmed seven more COVID-19 cases, raising the tally to 704 as of April 8, according to the country’s Health Ministry.

The country registered six deaths, while 51 others recovered from the infection.

The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) emerged in late 2019 in China’s Hubei province, and the virus has spread to over 200 countries and territories since then.

To date, COVID-19 cases surpassed 1,400,000 globally, resulting in 287,699 recoveries and 80,000 deaths.

On February 11, the WHO officially named the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) as COVID-19, and on March 11, declared it a pandemic.

If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.
Facebook
Subscribe to our Facebook page

This post is also available in other languages:

Last added

Latest news



Orphus sistemi
facebook
Subscribe to the page on Facebook and keep abreast of all interesting and relevant news
Thanks, I already like it!