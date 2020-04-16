​Coronavirus: Germany's tally tops 130k

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases have risen by 2,866 to 130,450, the data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Thursday, meaning the number of new infections rose for a second consecutive day.

The reported death toll has increased by 315 to 3,569, the tally showed.

The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) emerged in late 2019 in China's Hubei province, and the virus has spread to 210 countries and territories since then.

To date, COVID-19 cases surpassed 2,000,000 globally, resulting in more than 510,000 recoveries and over 134,000 deaths.

On February 11, the WHO officially named the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) as COVID-19, and on March 11, declared it a pandemic.