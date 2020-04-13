Coronavirus death toll rises in Israel

Four more people have died from coronavirus in Israel, Report informs referring to newsru.co.

A 78-year-old man and 80-, 81- and 96-year-old women died from the virus. Thus, the number of people who died from COVID-19 in Israel has reached 109.

Yesterday, 10,505 people were infected with COVID-19 in Israel.

The number of confirmed cases globally has reached 1,854,043 so far. 427,879 of those recovered, while 114,291 died.

On February 11, the WHO officially named the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) as COVID-19, and on March 11, the organization declared it a pandemic.