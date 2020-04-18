​Coronavirus death toll exceeds 4,100 in Germany

Another 242 people died from coronavirus in Germany, Report informs citing Robert Koch Institut.

Thus, the COVID-19 death toll has reached 4,110.

According to the information, 3,609 people were diagnosed with the coronavirus in the country throughout the day. So, the people infected with the virus totaled 137,439.

The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) emerged in late 2019 in China’s Hubei province, and the virus has spread to 210 countries and territories since then.

To date, COVID-19 cases reached 2,251,767 globally, resulting in 571,383 recoveries and 154,294 deaths.

On February 11, the WHO officially named the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) as COVID-19, and on March 11, declared it a pandemic.