​Coronavirus cases surge in Estonia

Estonia reported about the first coronavirus case in Tallinn on February 27, 2020. On March 12, the first cases of locally transmitted infections emerged, and on March 13, the Estonian government declared a state of emergency until May 1, 2020. As a result, all the schools and universities were closed, and all public gatherings banned, including sports and cultural events.

Estonia has reported 34 more COVID-19 cases in the country.

Report says, citing country’s Republican Health Department.

Thus, the number of confirmed COVID19 cases has reached 1 434 in the Baltic country, 36 people lost their lives. While 133 recovered and discharged from the hospitals.

The country has conducted more than 36,000 coronavirus tests since January 31.

The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) emerged in late 2019 in China’s Hubei province, and the virus has spread to 210 countries and territories since then.

To date, COVID-19 cases surpassed 2,000,000 globally, resulting in more than 516 659 recoveries and over 135 226 deaths.

On February 11, the WHO officially named the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) as COVID-19, and on March 11, declared it a pandemic.