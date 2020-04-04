​Coronavirus cases soaring in Uzbekistan

© EPA-EFE/Angelo Carconi https://report.az/storage/news/8db42a76823170c566410c34955560e9/62dc9877-3814-471d-b8fe-1592c9811689_292.jpg

The country’s Health Ministry said a 72-year-old woman succumbed to the disease, marking the first death in the country.

At present, the number of people infected with the new COVID-19 increased by 14 in Uzbekistan, bringing a total number to 241, Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

According to the Health Ministry of the country, the country recorded the first case of infection in a woman woman who returned from France in mid-March. On Friday, the number of registered cases of coronavirus rose to 227, two patients died, and 25 recovered. Since April 1, the country's authorities have introduced a self-isolation regime in Tashkent and the regions. Ctizens over 65 years of age are forbidden to leave their homes.

