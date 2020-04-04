Top

Coronavirus cases soaring in Uzbekistan

© EPA-EFE/Angelo Carconi

The country’s Health Ministry said a 72-year-old woman succumbed to the disease, marking the first death in the country.

At present, the number of people infected with the new COVID-19 increased by 14 in Uzbekistan, bringing a total number to 241, Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

According to the Health Ministry of the country, the country recorded the first case of infection in a woman woman who returned from France in mid-March. On Friday, the number of registered cases of coronavirus rose to 227, two patients died, and 25 recovered. Since April 1, the country's authorities have introduced a self-isolation regime in Tashkent and the regions. Ctizens over 65 years of age are forbidden to leave their homes.

"To date, the number of cases of coronavirus infection in Uzbekistan has increased by 14, reaching the total number 241," the Health Ministry said in a telegram channel.

