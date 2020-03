As many as 206 people in Austria have contracted coronavirus, the country's Health Ministry said in a statement.

Report informs, citing RIA Novosti, that on Tuesday morning, the ministry reported 157 cases of infection, while in the second half, the figure reached 182. The coronavirus situation is updated twice a day, at 8.00 and 15.00.

According to the latest data, Austria performed 5,362 coronavirus tests, with 202 positive. Four people have already recovered.