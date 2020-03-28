Coronavirus cases in Israel reach 3,460

The number of patients with a confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19 in Israel has reached 3,460, Report informs referring to RIA Novosti.

As of 09:00 (local time) on March 28, the number of diagnosed cases of coronavirus in Israel reached 3,460, of which 50 are patients in serious condition. Twelve people have died and 89 recovered.

Another 469 patients are in hospitals, 1,828 receive treatment at home, 484 are under the supervision of doctors in specialized centers converted from hotels, according to the Israeli Health Ministry.

Israel performs about 6,000 tests for COVID-19 daily. Next week, the country will increase the number of samples to 10,000, and within two weeks, the ministry plans to bring this number to 30,000 per day.

The outbreak in China’s Wuhan city - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. The number of people killed by the disease has surpassed 27,300. Over 597,400 people have been confirmed as infected. Meanwhile, over 133,300 people have reportedly recovered.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11.