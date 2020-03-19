Top

Coronavirus cases hit 220,000 people globally

Coronavirus cases hit 220,000 people globally

While countries across the globe are locking down their borders in an attempt to confine coronavirus, cases of infection have already reached 220,199.

According to Report, the worst-hit countries are China (80,928 cases of infection), Italy (35,713), Iran (17,361), Spain (14,769), and Germany (12,327).

So far, the disease has affected 176 countries and regions.

Coronavirus originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December last year and has already claimed 8,982 lives across the world. Meanwhile, as many as 85,769 people have recovered.

On February 11, the World Health Organization (WHO) named the infection COVID-19 and, on March 11, declared it a pandemic. 

If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.
Linkedin
Subscribe to our Linkedin channel

This post is also available in other languages:

Last added

Latest news



Orphus sistemi
facebook
Subscribe to the page on Facebook and keep abreast of all interesting and relevant news
Thanks, I already like it!