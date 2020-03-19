Coronavirus cases hit 220,000 people globally

While countries across the globe are locking down their borders in an attempt to confine coronavirus, cases of infection have already reached 220,199.

According to Report, the worst-hit countries are China (80,928 cases of infection), Italy (35,713), Iran (17,361), Spain (14,769), and Germany (12,327).

So far, the disease has affected 176 countries and regions.

Coronavirus originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December last year and has already claimed 8,982 lives across the world. Meanwhile, as many as 85,769 people have recovered.

On February 11, the World Health Organization (WHO) named the infection COVID-19 and, on March 11, declared it a pandemic.