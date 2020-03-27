Coronavirus cases soaring in South Korea

South Korea reported 91 new coronavirus cases on March 27, taking the national tally to 9,332, Report informs citing the Reuters.

Eight more people died, bringing the total number of victims to 139. Over the past day, 384 people were discharged from hospitals, and the total number of recovered has increased to 4,528.

In total, South Korea performed more than 352 thousand tests for coronavirus.

The outbreak in China’s Wuhan city - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. The number of people killed by the disease has surpassed 24,000. Over 532,000 people tested positive for COVID-19. Meanwhile, over 124,000 people have reportedly recovered.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11.