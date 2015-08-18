 Top
    Continuous flights between the US and Cuba to be restored

    Baku. 18 August. REPORT.AZ/ The US administration and the Cuban government are working on a bilateral final agreement document on the restoration of direct flights between the two countries up to December, Report informs referring to TASS.

    This agreement will create continues flights opportunity to the two countries' air companies.

    US President Barack Obama will soften existing restrictions for citizens to travel to Cuba.

    The charter flights between Cuba and the United States are currently available. Relevant flights from New York and Florida are carried out.

