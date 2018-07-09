Container with radioactive material stolen in Mexico

Baku. 9 July. REPORT.AZ/ An alert in 11 Mexican states was declared Friday after a container with radioactive material was stolen from a car, the national civil protection service said. Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, container probably with iridium-192 was stolen in Alvaro Obregon district in Mexico City. Authorities note that the container may pose a direct threat to those who have stolen it. The criminals hijacked the car of a company engaged in industrial radiography, perhaps without knowing the presence of a dangerous cargo on board.