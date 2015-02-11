Contact group on Ukraine agreed on ceasefire

Baku. 11 February. REPORT.AZ/ A two-hour meeting of the Tripartite Contact Group in Minsk to resolve the situation in the east of Ukraine is over.The conference participants did not make an official statement.

Report informs referring to BBC, the negotiations were held in closed format to the press in the mansion for diplomatic receptions in the center of Minsk.

The talks attended by the former President of Ukraine Leonid Kuchma, OSCE special representative Adelheid (Heidi) Tagliavini, Russia's Ambassador to Ukraine Mikhail Zurabov and also representatives of the self-proclaimed republics Denis Pushilin (DNI) and Vladislav Dane (LC).

According to the TASS, scheme withdrawal of heavy weapons from the line of separation of the warring parties was agreed at the current meeting in Minsk. The parties also agreed on a ceasefire and monitoring its implementation.

Representatives of the self-proclaimed republics have stated before, that they insist on the recognition of the separating the sides of enemy line that has developed as a result of recent fights on February 10.

Official Kiev and Minsk patronized OSCE negotiations insist that the line of separation was determined by the Minsk Agreement, signed in September 2014.