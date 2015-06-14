Consultations on Yemen begin in Geneva

Baku. 14 June. REPORT.AZ/ Consultations on peaceful settlement in Yemen between the warring parties start today in Geneva.Report informs referring to "Interfax", the talks will be held behind closed doors and expected to last until June 17.

The initiative to hold consultations on Yemen was by UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon and the representative of Yemen.It is expected that measures aimed at ending the bloodshed in the country will be worked out during the consultations.

Meanwhile, Iran announced its readiness to contribute to the success of the upcoming talks.

"Iran is ready to assist this process," - Iranian media quoting the words of official representative of Iranian Foreign Minister Marzieh Afham.