Construction of US-Mexico border wall starts

Baku. 27 September. REPORT.AZ/ Construction of wall on US-Mexico border starts from building of prototype barriers which will prevent illegal crossing into the country and protect the border.

Report informs referring to the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP), eight such prototypes will be constructed in San Diego, California within 30 days.

“Construction of eight prototype barriers in San-Diego started, four of them made from concrete, while the others are from alternate materials” said in statement of CBP.

The height of the barriers will be from 18 to ft (5.5-9 meters).

The US president Donald Trump has announced about the necessity of wall construction on this border during his election campaign.