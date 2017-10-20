Confrontation on Kirkuk-Erbil road leads to deaths and injuries

Baku. 20 October. REPORT.AZ/ Confrontation took place in the northwest of the Iraqi province of Kirkuk between servicemen linked to the central authority and armed group of Peshmerga of the local autonomy

Report informs citing the Turkish media, the incident took place on the road Kirkuk-Erbil.

According to information, on the night of October 20, Peshmerga attacked Iraqi servicemen.

As a result 2 serviceman killed, 4 injured.

The shootout took place 35 km from Kirkuk, in the Turkmen settlement of Altynkorpu.

It is noted that since October 19 members of the armed group Peshmerge gathered in this region.

The Iraqi army gave Peshmerga 2 hours to leave Altynkorpu.