Conference of political forces in Yemen to take place in Riyadh in May

Baku. 2 May. REPORT.AZ/ Conference with the participation of all political forces in Yemen to be held in the Saudi capital Riyadh in mid-May.Report informs referring to RIA Novosti, it was said by Minister of Transport Mohamed Badr Baslyama.

Yemeni news portal "Akhbar Yemen" quoted the Minister, which stated that "it will bring together all the political forces in Yemen, except Huthis and Ali Abdullah Saleh".

Baslyama also said that the conference is aimed at the beginning of dialogue between Yemen and discussion of the peace initiative of the Cooperation Council of Arab Gulf countries.

The Minister also stated the need for the beginning of the Arab land phase of operations against the Huthis in Yemen, "particularly in Aden, to stop crime of Huthis and the ex-president Saleh".

Since March 26, the country's Arab coalition led by Saudi Arabia in Yemen carried out an operation "Decisive Storm". As a result of uncontrolled air strikes on cities of the country, in Yemen, according to official figures, killed more than 1,200 people, a few thousand civilians were wounded, tens of thousands became refugees.